With P.E.I. once more having trouble finding its place in Canada, Patrick Ledwell and Mark Haines are back for a fifth season of the Island Summer Review to try to remedy the situation.

"We're trying to put our tiny sandbar into Canada," said Ledwell.

"In a year where P.E.I. yet again was left off several maps in Canada, whether it was at the Vancouver Airport or on a onesy from The Bay, I believe we were also left off, I thought we'd just place ourselves there and say we're a small part in a huge, incredible country."

Ledwell carries the lion's share of the comedy and Haines takes charge of the music in this comic review, but there is some blurring of the lines.

"I don't how it happens lots of times. Sometimes I just say something and people seem to laugh," said Haines.

Ledwell also breaks out his high school trumpet skills and the time he "kind of learned to play the guitar."

This year's show includes a version of Mack the Knife, an attempt to explain how Islanders deal with so many people whose last names begin with Mac (or Mc).

The Island Summer Review runs Wednesdays through Fridays, starting July 5 and running to Sept. 8.