Charlottetown has found a way to hold a New Year's celebration indoors, one day after cancelling its annual outdoor event because of the weather.

On Friday, the city announced it was partnering with the Island Storm to host the first-ever family tailgate party ahead of the team's New Year's Eve matinee game against the Halifax Hurricanes.

The city had said Thursday that its planned celebration in Victoria Park was being cancelled due to extreme cold. According to Environment Canada, the high on Sunday is expected to be -11 C, compared to an average high of -2.2 C.

The tailgate will begin at noon on Sunday, Dec. 31, in the Trade Centre building, which is connected to the Eastlink Centre on Kensington Road.

'We're thrilled'

Island Storm players and staff will be serving free hot dogs to all who attend the free event and the team is offering a free youth ticket with the purchase of any adult or senior ticket.

The tailgate party begins at noon on New Year's Eve. (Storm Basketball/Facebook)

"Thousands of Islanders look forward to the city's spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations each year," Storm vice-president Brett Poirier said in a news release.

"It was clear city staff were disappointed to make yesterday's announcement, but we're thrilled they were so eager to find an alternative way to provide a day of fun to many residents."

Anyone who has purchased a youth ticket before the announcement will be given a free ticket for another game.