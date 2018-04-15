Island Storm season ends after loss to Halifax

The Island Storm lost to the Halifax Hurricanes 120-103 Saturday night. (Island Storm/Twitter)

The Island Storm's basketball season came to an end Saturday night before an announced crowd of 1,336 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The Storm lost to the Halifax Hurricanes 120-103 in Game 4 of their best-of-five National Basketball League of Canada first-round playoff series.

Guard Franklin Session led the Storm in scoring with 24 points. Chris Johnson and Kerny Osse added 23 each.

The Storm had won the first game of the series on April 5 before dropping the next three.

After the game, Session thanked what he called "true" Storm basketball fans.

"Thanks for sticking through the good games, the bad games, the losses and the wins," he wrote. "I wasn't everybody's favourite but I played my heart out every night and I'll continue to do that until the end."

Played without top defensive player

The Storm played their last two games without forward Du'Vaughan Maxwell, who was released April 10 for what the Storm said was "conduct detrimental to the team." The team wouldn't comment further.

Maxwell had averaged more than 18 points and seven rebounds per game, and was named the NBL's 2018 defensive player of the year.

The Storm had finished the regular season in fourth place in the five-team Atlantic Division with a record of 20-24. Halifax finished first with a record of 31-13.

