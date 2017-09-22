The Island Storm will be the first team to take on the NBL's new expansion club, opening its season at home against the new St. John's franchise on Nov. 18.

The National Basketball League of Canada announced its 2017-18 season Thursday.

The Storm will play their first two games at home in Charlottetown. The 40-game schedule ends on the road against the Cape Breton Highlanders March 30.

Early start

The season began at the end of December last year, and the change has been an adjustment, said Storm VP Brett Poirier.

"Starting 40 days earlier was intimating at first, but we're seeing some of its benefits as we get closer," Poirier said in a news release.

"By the NBL extending the overall length of the season we are able to give players more time to rest and recover and we are also able to offer fans more games during the weekend, as opposed to week nights."

The Storm will play seven Sunday afternoon home games this year, more than ever in its history, and will also host five Saturday evening games.

Season tickets are on sale now. Single game tickets and flex packages will go on sale soon.