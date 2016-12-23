Island Storm head coach Joe Salerno says he is superstitious and usually stays away from predictions before the start of a season.

Even so, Salerno says he feels confident about predicting that this year's team is "going to win an awful lot of games this season."

The Storm kick off the new National Basketball League of Canada regular season on Boxing Day, hosting the Saint John Riptide at the Eastlink Centre at 2 p.m.

Salerno said the team is exciting, athletic and has bought into the style the team wants to play. He added that there was some nice surprises in training camp this year.

Great group of guys

"It's just a real great group of guys," Salerno said on CBC News: Compass.

"And we had high expectations for them. It seems that every guy that has come in and made the final roster has met those expectations and they've exceeded them."

One new player that Salerno said will be a fan favourite is Jahii Carson, a point guard who played college basketball at Arizona State.

"He's probably one of the most exciting players I've had the opportunity to work with," he said.

Also new to the team is Brad States, who played university basketball at UPEI. Salerno said States is a tough and gritty player who has met the challenge of adjusting to professional basketball.