With the federal government stepping up with new funds for land protection, the P.E.I. government should set a higher target for protecting lands on the Island, says the Island Nature Trust.

The federal budget, released Tuesday, includes a five-year, $1.3 billion commitment to the conservation of natural areas. The money is set toward a goal of protecting 17 per cent of Canada's land by 2020.

The province of P.E.I. has also set a target for land preservation, at seven per cent. Megan Harris, the executive director of the Island Nature Trust, is suggesting a 10 per cent target.

P.E.I. can do better than its current goal, says Megan Harris. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I think that is achievable," Harris said.

"It is difficult when you have a province that is so densely populated as P.E.I. to look at 17 per cent as being realistic. But I do feel that a number that is higher than seven per cent is realistic for P.E.I."

Currently, 3.5 per cent of the land on P.E.I. is under protection.