Island Morning Brew raises $6K for food banks

Receiver Coffee's partnership with CBC's Island Morning raised an extra $6,000 for December's Feed a Family campaign.

"It was a little slow to start, but we picked up the pace and everybody came out and rallied for our community," said Receiver co-owner Chris Francis.

"We're proud to be able to do that. Every year you want to do more and more."

Receiver created a special Island Morning Brew and sold the bags for $20 each. Half of the total sales went to CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family campaign. The company sold close to 600 bags, and rounded up the donation to $6,000.

The December 2016 Island Morning Brew campaign raised $5,000.

If you were one of the many who enjoyed this year's brew, you'll be happy to hear Receiver will soon start using it as a house blend.

Francis said Receiver is already making plans for 2018's Island Morning, and is in talks with a farmer from Honduras to purchase his harvest.