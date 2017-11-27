Another year has brought another special coffee blend to raise funds for CBC P.E.I.'s Feed and Family Campaign

Receiver Coffee in Charlottetown has once again partnered with CBC P.E.I. to concoct and sell a special Island Morning brew for the annual charity campaign.

Last year Receiver sold 495 bags, donated $5,000 — and couldn't keep up with the demand.

"We didn't know what to expect going into it, we knew we were doing something we wanted to do for people that we wanted to help with an organization we wanted to work with," said Receiver owner Chris Francis.

"It just felt good all around and we couldn't keep up."

Coffee could be available this week

This year, Francis is raising the bar. With a big, new roaster he's looking to reach the $8,000 milestone — which means they'll have to sell roughly 800 bags of this year's Island Morning brew.

"We want to do an $8,000 donation, that's our goal and that's what we want to do," he said.

"We'll roast the coffee if you guys will buy it and help support an Island family."

Francis said they hope to start selling bags of the special blend this week. He said coffee enthusiasts can expect to taste some fruity notes, a little bit of citrus and a big bodied flavour of chocolate.

CBC's Mitch Cormier joked that a full-bodied roast is appropriate, "to mimic the physique of the Island Morning hosts."