An Island couple had a rare experience on their weekend trip to New York — a sighting of democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and former U.S. President Bill Clinton at a Broadway show.

Mikey Wasnidge and his girlfriend Erin Linkletter were in the audience for a matinee performance of the play The Humans.

"People reacted so positively to their presence."

"All of sudden, before the show started, the audience erupted in applause and we were really confused. Then I looked around and saw that the Clintons had arrived," he said.

"That was really neat, to see them receive such a warm reception."

People lined up to take selfies with the couple. Wasnidge took his shot from two rows away.

@HillaryClinton what did you think of yesterday's performance of @TheHumansPlay? pic.twitter.com/6NpZ5Pfyq4 — @mikey_woz

"People reacted so positively to their presence. At the end, everyone gives the show a standing ovation but then it seemed like they cheered even louder when Bill and HilIary were leaving," said Wasnidge. "They filed out of the theatre like everyone else."

The Island tourists didn't realize that the Clintons have not been seen in public until recently, following Hillary Clinton's defeat in November.

Just recently the couple has surfaced publicly, with selfies taken at cafes and at another Broadway show, The Colour Purple.