The three-year forecast for JD Irving on P.E.I. has the company expecting to hire 498 new employees.

The vast majority of that hiring will be to fill existing positions.

Mary Keith says the company will look to hire locally first.

"Our focus is to help grow the local talent that's required for the various businesses, to keep them at home. But we also are bringing some folks home," said Mary Keith, vice-president of communications.

"We've got a number of folks that have returned from the west to work in some of the industrial operations that we have. Then there are people who are looking to make the region home."

Higher turnover in retail

JD Irving currently employs 1,100 people on the Island. It is forecasting it will add 16 jobs in the next three years.

But regular turnover means the company will have to hire hundreds of new people during that time.

Irving expects:

111 retirements.

70 student hires in summer or co-op positions.

300 people leaving for personal reasons.

Most of the people in the last category will be from Kent Building Supplies, because turnover rates are higher in the retail sector, said Keith.

JD Irving has six companies in total on the Island, including Cavendish Farms and Master Packaging in addition to Kent.