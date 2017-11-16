Some Island residents are concerned about the construction of large-scale agricultural irrigation ponds, believing they could put a strain on the water supply.

Matthew MacKay, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Kensington-Malpeque, told the legislature on Wednesday that some residents say dozens of wells are pumping at all hours to fill the reservoirs, used by farmers for irrigation.

The opposition later clarified the concerns they are hearing are regarding Indian River Farms.

"It's quite scary. It's something that should have been dealt with long ago, and it's too bad it's got to this point now, that these ponds are going in at as fast a rate as they are," he said.

MacKay suggested a permit, at least, should be required for the holding ponds.

"You need a permit to put a mini barn on your property right now but you don't need a permit to put an irrigation pond in?" he said.

Environment Minister Robert Mitchell said farmers across the province have been building the reservoirs in recent years, and government has come up with recommendations for their construction to prevent leaking and reduce evaporation.

Though no permit is required for the holding ponds, the Environment Department said wells feeding the reservoirs will require a permit once the province's new Water Act, expected to be tabled this fall, is in effect.

Compliance with guidelines

Indian River Farms said so far it has constructed a total of six holding ponds in the area — including three this year to be completed next spring — all in compliance with the guidelines set out by government.

In an email statement, a spokesperson said, "Our ponds provide supplemental irrigation. That is, they are an insurance policy against crop failure in the event of a dry season and are only used on an 'as needed' basis. We believe in correctly built and managed irrigation ponds to collect rain water as well as water from permitted wells."

The company added it uses qualified experts to design the ponds, but didn't say how many wells or how much water it is using.

Neighbour concerned about water supply

Shelia Harrington, who lives in Spring Valley, said she wants the holding ponds stopped.

"I would prefer to see irrigation discontinued completely on P.E.I.," she said.

"We are concerned about our water table dropping. I live in an old farmhouse here and when we first moved in here we were using the well that was drilled a few years ago, and we used that for a while and then the water table dropped. We end up having to dig another one which was much deeper, then the water table dropped again."

'It is progress and necessary to maintain the Island way of life.' - Marc Schurman

But others in the area aren't worried. Marc Schurman who owns an organic farm in the area, thinks the wells are needed to support the farming industry.

"I think the science is fairly complete on it," he said. "All the data that I've seen certainly suggests that the recharge rates here on P.E.I. are able to sustain quite a bit more irrigation."

It's all in the name of progress, Schurman said.

"It's like any change that we have, whether it's when cars came to P.E.I. or when the bridge opened sometimes there are things that changed that people don't like but it is progress and necessary to maintain the Island way of life."