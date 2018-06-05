Irish musicians to soak up P.E.I. culture for 6 months

Brian Byrne and Patrick Crehan are already immersed in traditional Irish music, and now they will experience P.E.I.'s take on it.

The musicians are studying at the University of Limerick in Ireland and form a band called The Road. They're staying on the Island for the next six months as part of an exchange program.

"We were told the Cape Breton and P.E.I. region is actually quite full of this sort of music, so we said, 'You know what, that's a place we need to go,'" Byrne told CBC Radio: Mainstreet's Angela Walker.

'Why not do something crazy?'

Byrne is from Cork and Crehan is from Tipperary. Both are studying traditional Irish music and dance.

It's interesting to hear a lot of the tunes we play take on new life here. — Brian Byrne

"As part of our work placement, instead of working in a bar or hotel at home, we said, 'Why not do something crazy and go halfway across the world?'" said Byrne.

The pair will be working at Brigh Music and Tea in downtown Charlottetown. The shop is co-owned by Cian O'Morain, an Irish doctor who now lives on P.E.I., and Mary MacGillivray.

'Up for the crack'

O'Morain met the musicians in Ireland a few years ago. A few months ago, a mutual friend suggested they come to P.E.I.

"We're delighted to have them here. They're amazing musicians and they're really outgoing, sociable lads and up for the crack, as they say back in Ireland," O'Morain said.

MacGillivray said the pair immediately began to learn about the instruments and accessories at the shop.

"I see them as helping us out with the instruments and the tea and being hospitable and meeting people and enjoying themselves and playing tunes with people."

Ceilidh series

Byrne and Crehan are also working on a ceilidh series with Brigh. That's in the idea stage, Crehan said.

Byrne said many songs he's familiar with have been tweaked on this side of the pond, and he's excited to soak it up.

"It's interesting to hear a lot of the tunes we play take on new life here, so it'd be nice to come back with some nice variations and to meet some new people."

Over the summer, the musicians will play on Mondays at the Old Triangle and Tuesdays at a renovated venue in North Granville dubbed the Cow Shed. They'll also have some gigs at the Benevolent Irish Society in Charlottetown.

