The Irish lecture series at Charlottetown's Benevolent Irish Society continues on Friday with a discussion from Thomas O'Grady.

The expat Islander has been the director of Irish Studies at the University of Massachusetts in Boston since 1984 and is back to tell people about the famous love song On Raglan Road.

The song was written by Irish poet Patrick Kavanagh and tells the story of his love for a young woman who was destined to fail.

Years after it was written, it was popularized through The Dubliners and played by Mark Knopfler, Van Morrison, Sinead O'Connor and many others.

Simple but authentic

"The Dubliners kind of put it on the map and it struck a chord, as it were," O'Grady told Mainstreet P.E.I.

He calls the lecture a "forensic exercise" in that he hopes to explore, with Islanders, what Kavanagh was really thinking with the song and the love story behind the lyrics.

"I think that what strikes people, if you pay attention to the lyrics, it's written in four verses and there's a movement that goes through the meeting, the wooing, the heartbreak and then the separation."

"I think that arc is very simple but it also really strikes people as being very authentic as well."

The discussion takes place Friday night, 7:30 p.m., at the Benevolent Irish Society on North River Road.

The event is free but donations are welcome.

Other lectures will discuss Irish conscientious objectors in the First World War, The Gaelic League and the preservation of the Irish language, and Father of Confederation Edward Whelan.

The Irish Lecture series runs Fridays into December.