The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has released this year's allowable rental increases.

As of Jan. 1, the rent for unheated premises and mobile home site rentals can increase 1.5 per cent. Heated premises rents can increase 1.75 per cent.

The allowable rent increase in 2017 was 1.5 per cent for both heated and unheated premises. No increases were allowed in 2016.