Hire public intervenor for IRAC hearings, Fox says

A lawyer or solicitor should be hired part-time to represent the public at certain Island Regulatory and Appeals (IRAC) hearings, says Jamie Fox, PC MLA for Borden-Kinkora, P.E.I.

IRAC is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal that administers a number of provincial statutes dealing with economic regulation and hears appeals under provincial planning, tax and residential rental property legislation.

Fox's private member's bill asking for a public intervenor has had second reading and is now being debated in the legislature.

"They're hearing evidence from an applicant put before them but they're also trying to ... look at the public's interest," Fox told CBC News.

A public intervenor would present to the commission to ensure the public's interests are considered as well as the applicant's.

For instance during IRAC hearings for Maritime Electric rate increases in 2015, no one spoke on behalf of the public, Fox said.

"It was quite disheartening ... there was nobody there telling how that was going to actually impact you as a ratepayer across P.E.I. — that's a prime example where a public intervenor is required," said Fox.

Applicants might be more 'careful'

Fox also thinks having a public intervenor could help give unincorporated areas a voice in the amalgamation process.

Fox is also looking forward to the first-ever review of IRAC since it began 27 years ago. (CBC)

He doesn't think something like gas prices — which are based on a formula — would need intervention.

Having someone intervene on the public's behalf has made a difference in other provinces, Fox said.

"It also causes the person putting in the application to be careful to make sure they're looking at [the public interest]," he said.

Fox said the position would be part-time and could cost up to $250,000.

He'd also like IRAC's hearings to be live streamed on the internet so the public can watch them.

Fox is excited to see the first-ever review of IRAC by P.E.I.'s Auditor-General — he expects her report will be delivered later this year.

Debate on the bill is ongoing and Fox hopes it will be brought to a vote this legislative session. Check on the bill's progress on the legislature's website.

More P.E.I. News: