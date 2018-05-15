Gas, heating oil, diesel all up again

As Canada moves deeper into the spring driving season, the price of gasoline and diesel on P.E.I. went up again overnight Monday.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said higher demand continues to increase wholesale prices. But even as the weather warmed, heating oil prices also rose. The prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil — including taxes — were all up 2.3 cents per litre.

Regular, self-serve gasoline: $1.323/litre.

Diesel: $1.359/litre.

Heating oil: $$0.977/litre.

Gas prices have been on the rise since March 15, when regular, self-serve gasoline was $1.149. That's five straight increases, including an unscheduled increase on March 23.

Propane prices were also up for all three dealers. There are the changes for bulk delivery prices by dealer.

Irving: up 4.0 cents to $0.799

Kenmac: up 2.6 cents to $0.810

Superior: up 3.4 cents to $0.807

This was IRAC's regular mid-month price review. The next scheduled price adjustment will be on June 1.

