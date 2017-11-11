Gas prices rose overnight, marking the third increase in two weeks — and the second one made off schedule.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said the latest price bump stems in part from "abnormally high demand" for gas at this time of year.

This, combined with increased seasonal consumption of furnace oil and diesel, is driving the price up, IRAC said.

Here's the latest figures for Saturday, Nov. 11:

Gas prices will increase by 4.5 cents per litre.

Furnace and stove oil prices will increase by 2.5 cents per litre.

Diesel prices will increase by 2.5 cents per litre.

Propane is unchanged.

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 118.9-120.1 cents per litre.

Pump prices for diesel will now range from 124.1-125.2 cents per litre.

The next expected price adjustment will be on Nov. 15.