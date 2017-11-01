P.E.I. gas prices took a jump for the second time in four days in the latest adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Furnace oil, diesel fuel and propane all took a leap as well.

Here are IRAC's latest figures for Wednesday, Nov. 1:

Gasoline prices will increase by 2 cents per litre.

Furnace and stove oil prices will increase by 4.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices will increase by 4.1 cents per litre.

Propane prices will increase by 5.9 cents per litre for Superior Propane, 5.5 for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing and by 4.8 cents per litre for Kenmac Energy Inc.

In a news release, IRAC wrote the price increases were a result of "continued escalation of wholesale prices since the commission's last adjustment."

​Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 113.7 cents per litre to 114.9 cents per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Nov. 15.