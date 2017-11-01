P.E.I. gas prices took a jump for the second time in four days in the latest adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Furnace oil, diesel fuel and propane all took a leap as well.
Here are IRAC's latest figures for Wednesday, Nov. 1:
- Gasoline prices will increase by 2 cents per litre.
- Furnace and stove oil prices will increase by 4.1 cents per litre.
- Diesel prices will increase by 4.1 cents per litre.
- Propane prices will increase by 5.9 cents per litre for Superior Propane, 5.5 for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing and by 4.8 cents per litre for Kenmac Energy Inc.
In a news release, IRAC wrote the price increases were a result of "continued escalation of wholesale prices since the commission's last adjustment."
Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 113.7 cents per litre to 114.9 cents per litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Nov. 15.
