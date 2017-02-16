There is no change in the price of gasoline, diesel, furnace oil, stove oil or propane on P.E.I., in a delayed price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

IRAC's regular mid-month review was delayed by a snowstorm, but as it turned out the commission found market conditions did not warrant any changes.

Minimum price for regular self-serve gasoline: $1.055

Minimum price for diesel: $1.15

Furnace oil price: $0.794

IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment will be March 1.