P.E.I. fuel prices dive
Regular, self-serve gasoline price down more than 6 cents
Gas, diesel and heating oil prices are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
- Regular self-serve gas falls to a minimum of $1.128 from $1.191.
- Diesel is down to a minimum of $1.221 from $1.279.
- Heating oil is down to $0.855 from $0.905.
IRAC said wholesale prices have fallen significantly since the last review on Feb. 1.
The next scheduled price review is Thursday.
