P.E.I. fuel prices dive

Gas, diesel and heating oil prices are all down Tuesday morning in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Regular, self-serve gasoline price down more than 6 cents

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Islanders will pay less at the pumps this week. (Seth Perlman/Associated Press)

Gas, diesel and heating oil prices are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

  • Regular self-serve gas falls to a minimum of $1.128 from $1.191.
  • Diesel is down to a minimum of $1.221 from $1.279.
  • Heating oil is down to $0.855 from $0.905.

IRAC said wholesale prices have fallen significantly since the last review on Feb. 1.

The next scheduled price review is Thursday.

