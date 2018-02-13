P.E.I. fuel prices dive

Gas, diesel and heating oil prices are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Regular self-serve gas falls to a minimum of $1.128 from $1.191.

Diesel is down to a minimum of $1.221 from $1.279.

Heating oil is down to $0.855 from $0.905.

IRAC said wholesale prices have fallen significantly since the last review on Feb. 1.

The next scheduled price review is Thursday.