An application has been made to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission for a new gas station at the southeast corner of Capital Dr. and Maypoint Rd. in Charlottetown.

Parkland Fuel Corporation wants to build an Ultramar gas station, convenience store and stand-alone car wash as well as the possibility of a restaurant, according to the application.

DP Murphy Inc., which is building a six-storey hotel in the area, gave their support for the project in letter that was included in the application.

The company states in the letter that the addition of a gas station will "only enhance the overall appearance to the site and gateway to the city."

Anyone wishing to comment on the application must get their written comments to IRAC by Nov. 17.

A public meeting will be held if IRAC determines it necessary.