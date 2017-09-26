Two Islanders have flown up to Toronto to cheer on hundreds of athletes competing in this year's Invictus Games, and they say the experience has been unforgettable.

"The stands are full, the excitement is just electric," Louise Campbell told CBC while watching track and field. "It's just magical here."

Britain's Prince Harry founded the games in 2014 to inspire and motivate wounded veterans on the road to recovery.

Roughly 550 athletes are expected to take part in the Games in Toronto over the next week.

A can't-miss experience

Campbell watched the Invictus Games on TV last year and was excited when she heard they were coming to Canada.

"I had initially put my name in to volunteer but in the end there were so many people who wanted to volunteer that they did a draw and my name wasn't picked."

Team Canada arrives during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

After finding out her name wasn't drawn, Campbell's husband said to her, "Why don't you go and watch?"

So she did, flying up to Toronto with her daughter Lily to take in the games from the stands rather than in front of the TV.

"Of course I couldn't go without the 14-year-old," she said. "I thought this was an experience she shouldn't miss."

Opening ceremonies

On Sunday, Campbell and her daughter were part of the roaring crowd cheering on the athletes at the Games' opening ceremony.

"There was so much excitement, the seats were filled. It was very real," she said.

One of her favourite moments of the Games so far has been from that night, taking in the emotional and remarkable stories of some of the athletes.

"It was about the athletes, some of their stories were shared on the Jumbotron in between people speaking," said Campbell. "It was all just very sincere, it was just something you don't normally see at big sporting events."

'Experience of a lifetime'

Though the Games have just begun, Campbell said she's forever moved by the "unconquerable spirit" reflected in the athletes at the games.

Britain's Prince Harry has been a prominent supporter of this year's Invictus Games. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

"It's just a whole different view of these people who put their lives on the line for us and sacrifice and then turn around and piece their lives back together and excel not only in sports but in all walks of life," Campbell said.

"It's definitely an experience of a lifetime."