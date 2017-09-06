The main intersection at the northwest entrance to Charlottetown will be closed for most of the last half of September, the city announced Wednesday.

The intersection where Capital Drive, North River Road and Lower Malpeque Road meet needs a new storm drainage system. The city did some stopgap work at the intersection earlier this summer.

In a news release, the city said the current pipe, which is about 75 years old, could fail or soil could erode around the roadway if the storm channel is not replaced. Either one of those situations could cause the road surface to collapse.

"The city appreciates that this project will be a major disruption and frustration for area businesses and the travelling public," said Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of the public works department.

Potential for road collapse

"It is necessary that this storm channel be replaced proactively instead of reacting after the storm pipe and potentially the road collapses."

The closure will start Sept. 17 and last about two weeks. Closing the intersection will allow the work to be completed more quickly, Bernard said.

The replacement of the storm channel will involve digging a 12-metre trench diagonally across the intersection to excavate existing pipe and install the new storm channel.

The city has published maps of detours around the intersection.

