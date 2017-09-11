For years, Peggy Miles has been wanting to go to International Redhead Days in Breda, Netherlands.

And this year, she finally did it.

"Being a redhead has been a big part of my identity," the Summerside, P.E.I., native told CBC's Island Morning.

Peggy Miles at International Redhead Days in Breda, Netherlands. (Submitted by Peggy Miles)

The festival was held during the first three days of September. More than 5,000 redheads from 80 countries attended.

How did this get to be a thing?

It started in 2005, when Dutch painter Bart Rouwenhorst was looking for models.

He got 150 responses, and rather than turn anyone down, he opted to gather them all together for a photograph. That photo-op developed into the massive international gathering it is today.

There were 150 at the first Redhead Days. (Bart Rouwenhorst)

Redhead gatherings are popular in many countries, with events in West Virginia, Brazil, Northern Ireland, Australia, Chicago, Italy and England.

Jan. 12 is international Kiss a Ginger day.

What happens?

The festival is centred around three main themes: bonding, pride and recognition.

It starts with a speed meetup event, where participants cycle between tables for five-minute conversations.

There are various social events throughout the weekend, as well as lectures about what it means to be a redhead, including information about how to care for your skin in the sun (Fun fact: None of the events listed above are scheduled in July or August).

Getting redheads to socialize together is a big part of the festival. (Submitted by Peggy Miles)

The event closes with a group photograph.

"It was really sensory overload," Miles said.

There will be no International Redhead Days in 2018. The festival has outgrown Breda, and organizers are looking for another European city to host the festival in 2019.