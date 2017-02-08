UPEI student Fallon Mawhinney (left) and Selvi Roy of the Atlantic Council for International Cooperation were on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. this week talking about International Development Week. (CBC)

International Development Week is an opportunity to get together and discuss matters of international cooperation and sustainable development.

But for UPEI student Fallon Mawhinney, it was also an opportunity to talk about a July trip to Bolivia to attend an International seminar.

Making a difference

"It's just the right time for me. I want to make a difference, especially with what's going on right now," said Mawhinney on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. earlier this week.

On Monday night, the start of International Development Week, UPEI screened the film: The Real Thing: Coca, Democracy and Rebellion in Bolivia. The event was a fundraiser to help Mawhinney, also a youth representative with the Atlantic Council for International Cooperation, pay for the trip.

She explained that the seminar will involve 30 students, 15 from Canada and 15 from Bolivia. The goal is to try and find practical solutions to some of Bolivia's economic problems.

"We'll be speaking with local community leaders, and we're talking about how sustainable tourism can help the struggling Bolivian economy," she said.

Other event this week

Selvi Roy of the Atlantic Council for International Cooperation said the next event is a presentation by human rights activist Sally Armstrong on the UPEI campus Thursday evening.

The event wraps up on Saturday with presentations by members of non-governmental organizations and youth representatives with ACIC.

More information on International Development Week events can be found on ACIC's website.