A new online map will allow Islanders to see when and where road and bridge work is being done across the province and how that work can affect local communities and services.

The interactive map, developed by the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, shows this year's first round of road and bridge tenders.

The province's online map shows construction areas for the first road and bridge tenders of 2017. Additional information is available by clicking on the area. (Province of Prince Edward Island)

"This map will allow businesses, farmers, emergency providers, and travelers to plan for the upcoming construction season while illustrating to all Islanders how these infrastructure investments benefit their communities and the economy as a whole," Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Paula Biggar said in a release.

Information on each project

Clicking on a project shows a brief description, schedule and rationale for the planned work. In addition, various map filters allow the user to see how the construction relates to a number of factors including population, cultural sites, recreation, education and fisheries.

Further tenders — along with dates and possible detours — will be incorporated into the map as they are announced, the province said.