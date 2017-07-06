After years of negotiations, six small airports in Canada, including the Charlottetown Airport, have gained access to a federal infrastructure program.

The Canadian Airports Council announced this week the airports, which had been excluded from infrastructure programs because they sit on Crown land, would be eligible for money from the National Trade Corridors Fund.

The six affected airports are:

Charlottetown

Saint John

Gander

Fredericton

London

Prince George

The fund specifically includes airports with fewer than 600,000 passengers a year, said Doug Newson, chair of the Canadian Airports Council's Small Airports Caucus.

"We've been in discussions with them for at least five or six years on this topic just in an effort to gain access to an infrastructure program," said Newson.

Major runway project

Newson, who is also CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority, said the Charlottetown Airport has a major runway project planned for 2018 that is expected to cost between $12 and $15 million.

"It's a significant step for the airport authority just to see that we now have an infrastructure program where we can apply for funding, which we didn't have before this announcement," he said.

The runway project is necessary for safety reasons, he said, and without federal aid the airport would have to raise fees or borrow money.

The details of the National Trade Corridors Fund are still being finalized, said Newson, but he is hopeful Charlottetown will be able to get some help.