Team P.E.I. won two more medals at the North American Indigenous Games over the weekend, and is coming home with a major prize as well.

Nikeda Sark won bronze in under 16 badminton and then a second bronze in doubles while teamed up with Keely Dyment.

Earlier in the week Logan Lewis captured bronze in archery.

The 40-person Team P.E.I. will also come home with the John Fletcher Spirit Award. Decided by a vote of chefs de mission at the games, the award is for demonstrating the spirit of teamwork, fair play, respect and integrity.

"It's a reflection of a lot," said P.E.I. chef de mission Craig MacDougall.

"It's a reflection stemming right from the communities, and going to kids really enjoying what they do, up and above the competition, to great coaching and mission staff."

The Toronto games included teams from all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, along with teams from 13 regions of the U.S.