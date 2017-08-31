Aboriginal groups on P.E.I. are reacting positively to the federal government's splitting the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Department in two.

One department will focus on programs, including education, child and family services, and housing, the other will focus on land claims and governance.

The Native Council of P.E.I., which advocates for Indigenous people living off-reserve, is hopeful about the change.

Native Council of P.E.I. Chief Lisa Cooper is waiting for more details on the changes. (CBC)

"We're looking at it in a positive light," said Chief Lisa Cooper.

"We're not quite sure what this is going to be for the Native Council of P.E.I. or Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, to which we're affiliated with. So until they get the meat on the bones, and give us more detail, we're really not going to be sure whether it's a better move, or worse or a stand still move."

Cooper said splitting the portfolio in two does raise some red flags for the group in terms of future funding from the federal government for programs it delivers.

Possible growing pains

The Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I., which represents the Lennox Island and Abegweit First Nations bands, is cautiously optimistic about the move.

Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. executive director Don MacKenzie calls the change a positive move. (CBC)

"Having one department tasked with helping the First Nations move toward self-reliance and self-governance is quite positive," said executive director Don MacKenzie, in an email to CBC News.

"At the same time, there could very well be growing pains as Canada works out the new bureaucratic structures."

The recommendation to split responsibilities stemmed from the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, which submitted its final report in October 1996.