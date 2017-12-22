Child-care providers and parents are welcoming the P.E.I. government's move to again allow more young children to be cared for at home daycares.

Home daycare providers and parents had spoken out about the new regulations that came in about a year ago, in particular the rule about home daycares not being allowed to take in more than one child under 22 months old, including their own. That rule has now been changed to allow two children.

The new rules allow home providers the following ratios of children:

Home-based child-care providers would be authorized to care for up to five children including two infants, six children with no infants, or seven school-aged children before requiring a license.

Children eligible to attend school within three months could enrol in programs for either preschool or school-aged children, easing their transition to kindergarten.

Licensing requirements would be clarified for single-purpose programs such as hockey camps where the purpose is not child care.

The government moved to allow more young children to be cared for at home daycares following a petition and complaints from parents and providers about long wait lists. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Emily Ingram, a home daycare provider, said the old rules had left her in a difficult spot. She had to tell a neighbour she could no longer watch her child because of the ratio rules.

She started a petition to change the law and is glad the government responded after getting feedback from her and other parents and providers.

"It makes so many people's lives a lot easier finding child care for infants and the lives of home daycare providers got simpler, not having to have wait lists," Ingram said.

Home daycare provider Emily Ingram says she had long waiting lists after the government limited the number of infants and children she could care for at a time. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The need for infant daycare spots is "extreme," Ingram said, and the easing of the law will help ease the shortage of daycare spots.

She said there will always be a high need for spots for younger babies but hopes it will be a bit easier for families now.

"I just hope that if they do plan to make any more changes," Ingram said, "they can consult with us or think of the best interests of the parents and providers before making drastic changes."