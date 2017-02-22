The Canada Revenue Agency will hold sessions on P.E.I. starting later this month for low-income people who need help completing their tax returns.

The clinics, run by volunteers, will run Mondays and Tuesdays in Charlottetown, starting Feb. 27 and running until April 25. In Summerside, they will be Thursdays, starting March 2 and running to April 27.

CRA notes everyone should fill out an income tax return, even if you have no income to report. The return can make you eligible for tax credits and other benefits.

As a guideline, CRA says single people with incomes up to $30,000 are eligible for the service, with higher incomes eligible for couples or people with dependents.

The clinics operate by appointment. Call 902-566-9602 for an appointment in Charlottetown, or 1-855-888-6837 for an appointment in Summerside.