The provincial government is reminding Islanders to file their income tax returns — or risk losing out on benefits.

The new Canada Child Benefit, HST and provincial sales tax rebates are all triggered by income tax filings.

But the P.E.I. Department of Family and Human Services estimates as many as 2,500 Islanders do not file income tax and that could mean they're missing out on up to $11,500 in benefits.

"I think sometimes when people have a low income and they recognize that they're not likely to be receiving a rebate you may not necessarily feel a strong motivation to do so," said Jennifer Burgess, the province's manager of corporate support and seniors.

"And if you're not comfortable with numbers and figures you may not feel like it's your strength, and you may not feel it's something that you're capable of doing."

People on low or moderate incomes who need help filling out their income tax forms can access free help through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, Burgess said.