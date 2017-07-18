A program encouraging people to file income tax returns to gain access to benefits has seen success, say the federal and P.E.I. governments.

The Be Aware, and Get Your Share campaign aimed to get people to file income tax returns whether or not they were paying income tax. The returns could make individuals eligible for government programs, such as the Allowance for Survivor under the OAS program or education money through the Canada Learning Bond.

National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier expressed her gratitude for the work done by volunteers. (CBC)

In a joint news release, CRA and the P.E.I. government noted the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program saw its participants increase by five per cent, an additional 317 tax filings, over the 2015 tax year.

The number of volunteers in the program also increased.

"I am impressed and grateful for the generosity of the 170 volunteers who assisted 6,500 individuals with filing their tax returns in Prince Edward Island," said National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier.

The awareness program included 85 information sessions held all across the Island.