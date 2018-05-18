P.E.I. to consider tax break for IVF treatments

P.E.I. Health Minister Robert Mitchell says he will look into the idea of a tax rebate for people going through in vitro fertilization.

MLA Hal Perry brought up the idea in question period Thursday. The treatments are expensive, he said, and for Islanders there is also the extra cost of travelling off-Island. Perry said there is a tax break in other provinces.

A single cycle of in vitro fertilization can cost between $10,000 and $15,000.

Mitchell expressed support for Perry's idea.

"This is a very serious issue to families," he said.

In vitro fertilization services are expensive, says Hal Perry. (Province of P.E.I. )

"We want to support them where we can, so I will definitely commit to having those discussions with the finance minister to see if we can come up with funding."

Mitchell noted the province already covers some of the services required in advance of IVF, such as blood work and ultrasounds.

Last year, the federal government allowed Canadians to claim some of the money they spent on in vitro fertilization on 2017 taxes.

The change opened the tax credit to those who aren't infertile, such as single women who want to have a child or a same-sex couple who want to start a family.

