A 28-year-old Charlottetown man, Donald James Lutes, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison in connection with a highway fatality in the North Tryon area.

31-year-old Matthew Gallant, a former resident of P.E.I. living in Amherst, N.S., was a passenger in Lutes' car when it crashed on Oct. 24, 2015 on Highway 1. He died at the scene.

Lutes had pleaded guilty Jan.17 to impaired driving causing death, and was sentenced in provincial court in Summerside, P.E.I., Monday.

After Lutes is released from prison, he's prohibited from driving for five years and his DNA is now in the national databank.

Court heard investigators charged Lutes with impairment based on the combination of alcohol and cannabis in his system.