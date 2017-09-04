Charlottetown Police say impaired driving arrests in the summer are more common with the increased population, but four in one weekend is "a lot."

"I don't think people are learning," said Sgt. Dean Field. "There should be a reduction, with all the education out there."

Friday night at 11:08, police received a tip of a suspected impaired driver on Richmond Street. Police later located the vehicle a few kilometres away and arrested a 48-year-old Charlottetown woman.

Vehicles going wrong way

Police made two arrests early Saturday morning when vehicles were spotted driving the wrong way on one-way streets. A 30-year-old Charlottetown man was arrested on Fitzroy Street, and a 28-year-old eastern P.E.I. man was arrested on Kent Street.

And at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, police observed a vehicle operating erratically on University Avenue and arrested a 24-year-old man from Bonshaw.

All four will appear in provincial court at a later date.