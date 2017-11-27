A woman who collided with a police car on Confederation Bridge was driving drunk, say RCMP.

East Prince RCMP received a report on Saturday of a possible impaired driver approaching Confederation Bridge from New Brunswick.

Police responded to Confederation Bridge on the P.E.I. side. When they met the suspect vehicle, they said it abruptly turned into the oncoming traffic, causing a minor collision with a police car.

An officer was able to get the vehicle stopped.

A 27-year-old woman from Oyster Bed, P.E.I., was arrested. Police say at the East Prince RCMP detachment she provided breath samples that showed her at twice the legal limit.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Summerside provincial court on Jan. 18.