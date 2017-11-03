The P.E.I. government has approved 12 immigration agents to help drive rural population growth across the province, according to a government news release.

The agents are businesses that help find potential newcomers who want to move to the Island. They also help find business opportunities for them, particularly in rural parts of the province.

Here are the province's 12 immigration agents that will help steer government's population plan for Prince Edward Island:

10347345 Canada Inc. (as Abegweit Immigration)

Aim 4 Inc.

Bether Capital PEI Inc.

Can-nection Immigrant Business Investments Ltd.

Confederation Capital PEI Ltd

Cox & Palmer

KC Immigration Services Inc.

Launching Point Immigration Services Inc.

Mazu Consortium Ltd.

New Island Opportunities Inc.

7817436 Canada Inc. (as Sunrise Immigration and Investment)

Western Immigration Opportunities Inc.

'Endorsing communities'

Government is partnering with "endorsing communities" outside of Charlottetown, Cornwall and Stratford to endorse an immigrant applying to come to the Island and improve the likelihood of a successful application, the news releases sates.

"As a small province, one of our advantages is that our population is interconnected and we look out for each other," ​said Economic Development Minister Heath MacDonald.

​Economic Development Minister Heath MacDonald announces the immigration agents at a news conference in Summerside on Friday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"We are confident that these immigration agents, together with our endorsing communities, will help make our new Islanders feel welcome in the rural areas of our province."

Aman Sedighi emigrated with his family from Iran in 2010 and now runs A-OK Gardens in Brookfield, P.E.I.

"Before moving to Prince Edward Island my family endured a devastating earthquake where we lost a number of relatives and our family business," Sedighi said in the release.

"We rebuilt that business and eventually had the means to make the move to Prince Edward Island. Now we run an organic farm in Brookfield and we couldn't be happier."