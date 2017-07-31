The province is hoping to recruit "rural immigration agents" who will work to attract immigrants to live in rural P.E.I.

The agents will work together with the recently announced regional economic councils — advisory councils tasked with improving the economy and increasing the population in communities across the Island.

Together with the councils, rural agents will be asked to encourage immigrants to "purchase or invest in existing businesses and attract new immigrant entrepreneurs" to rural areas, according to a government news release.

Making immigrants 'aware' of rural opportunity

"These new agents will be specifically tasked with making new immigrants aware of the significant opportunities in rural Prince Edward Island," Rural and Regional Development Minister Pat Murphy said in a government news release.

"A significant portion of our most critical labour gaps and business succession issues exist in rural Prince Edward Island," said Workforce and Advanced Learning Minister Sonny Gallant.

"By putting a sharp focus on the many attractive qualities of a rural business and lifestyle, we know we can attract immigrants who will choose to live, work, study or own a business outside of our major centres."