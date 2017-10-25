The rate at which immigrants are settling on P.E.I. is growing faster than anywhere in the country.

Statistics Canada released data on immigrant status from the 2016 census on Wednesday.

The census measured how many immigrants were on the Island and in every province in Canada, and when they arrived.

It recorded that there were 555 immigrants on P.E.I. who arrived between 2001 and 2005, and 3,360 who arrived between 2011-16, a 505 per cent increase. Nationally, the increase was 30 per cent. The next highest rate was in Saskatchewan at 453 per cent.

P.E.I. still has a relatively low percentage of immigrant residents, at 6.4 per cent. The national average is 21.9. The highest rate is in Ontario, at 29.1 per cent.

P.E.I. does have the highest percentage of immigrant residents in Atlantic Canada. Newfoundland and Labrador, at 2.4 per cent, has the lowest percentage in the country.