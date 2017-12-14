The Tourism Industry Association of PEI is asking for extra funding from the federal and provincial governments to do more training with newcomers running tourism businesses.

CEO Kevin Mouflier said the number of businesses — from B&Bs to cottages to gift shops — continues to grow monthly, but the immigrant investors and other newcomers don't necessarily know the rules and regulations they should be following.

"We have to, as an industry, look towards better educating these entrepreneurs when they come to our country," Mouflier said.

TIAPEI would like to hire a Mandarin speaker, says Kevin Mouflier. (CBC News)

"The fact of licensing your establishment, the labour laws, finance, taxes, customer service is really important, the training, quality assurance, human resource things, how to operate effectively, how to run a front desk effectively."

Part of the funding would go to a part-time Mandarin-speaking staff member for the TIAPEI office next summer.

Officials with the Department of Tourism noted the province already has a number of supports in place for newcomer entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector.

Mandarin, French and Farsi speaking staff available to assist if there are language barriers to effective communication.

Funding for tourism-specific workshops for newcomers.

Currently developing a customer service workshop tailored to newcomers in the tourism business that should be ready in the spring.

The department said it looks forward to continued partnership with TIAPEI to support newcomer entrepreneurs.