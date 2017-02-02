Parks Canada's staff in P.E.I. got the idea from the George Cartier Etienne National Historic site in Montreal, where the idea was a popular attraction. (Parks Canada)

What does your country of dreams include?

Parks Canada is inviting visitors to Charlottetown to share those dreams this summer in a new feature called Imagine a Country.

A whiteboard and photo booth will be set up on the plaza of the Confederation Centre of the Art. On the whiteboard will be the words "In my country of dreams there would be ....," said Ocel Dauphinais-Matheson, a visitor experience manager with Parks Canada.

"Visitors can answer whatever is important to them," he said. "Then they step into our photo booth, snap a pic, the photo is printed out, and it's posted on our photo wall there at the site and others can have a look and see what others are saying."

Imagine a Country will launch in Charlottetown on July 1 and run until the end of August.