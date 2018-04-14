P.E.I. police arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally

A 47-year-old American man accused of residing illegally in Canada was arrested by police on Prince Edward Island Saturday.

Kensington Police Services and RCMP were asked to assist the Canadian Border Services Agency with the case, said East Prince RCMP Staff-Sgt. Derrick Hewitt.

"It's not too often it happens," he said.

"They just asked for our assistance with the individual because they needed the police to process and interview them and then take them down for remand."

Hewitt said the man hasn't been on P.E.I. long. He will appear in Summerside court next week.

The man faces deportation if he is found to be in Canada illegally, Hewitt said.

