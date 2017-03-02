P.E.I. Ikea fans now have a way to get their favourite Hemnes more cheaply.

Ikea announced Thursday it has set up a delivery depot in Charlottetown, one of five new locations in Atlantic Canada.

Customers will be able to choose collection point delivery as an option when they shop online. There will be a flat fee of $59 charged for delivery to the collection point, regardless of the size or value of the purchase.

Home delivery will also still be available, but the company points out the average home delivery fee is $155.

The other new collection points are in Fredericton, New Glasgow, Sydney and St. John's.