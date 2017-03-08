There are things to celebrate and growing concerns for women as they mark International Women's Day, says the chair of the P.E.I. Advisory Council on Status of Women.

Mari Basiletti pointed to the establishment of a women's health care centre in Summerside, one which is performing on-Island abortions for the first time in decades, as a key step forward over the last year.

"This is something that women on P.E.I. have been protesting about and lobbying the government for for over 30 years," said Basiletti.

"We're pleased that women's health care needs are going to be looked after in a specialized way."

Planned Parenthood under threat

But Basiletti said women's health care services are under threat in other parts of the world.

She noted Planned Parenthood has been defunded in parts of the world, and it is being talked about in the U.S.

"We need to stand up for all women, and globally women have a lot of issues," said Basiletti.

In Canada, she said, women still face issues of violence and low pay. Women in Canada earn only 74 cents for every dollar earned by a man.

There will be a celebration of women to mark International Women's Day Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m., at the Jack Blanchard Centre in Charlottetown. It will feature food, dancing and multicultural activities.