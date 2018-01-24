Rain and mild temperatures have left some icy spots on P.E.I. roads

Sanding operations are underway across the province Wednesday morning.

Clay roads in both Prince County and Queens are getting some extra attention from the sanders, and secondary roads in Kings County are also being sanded due to some icy conditions.

The rain and melting snow was too much for ditches at the intersection of Route 3 and the Avondale Road. There are also reports of some damage along the Inkerman Road in Crapaud,

At 6 a.m. the temperature was 7 C in Charlottetown and the rain had come to a stop on P.E.I. Showers are expected throughout the day and the temperature is expected to fall to freezing by sunset, with the showers switching over to flurries.