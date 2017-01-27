If you're planning to visit Iceland, want to learn the language, or simply wondering which schnapps to pair with your sour ram testicles, the Vinland Society of P.E.I. has you covered.

The society promotes ties between P.E.I. and Iceland, said Megan Macdonald, and also a "Vinland state of mind — an imaginative state of what was life like, what can we learn from the past and imagining fun scenarios of people being here way before we thought they were."

Dried fish is a popular dish in Iceland, a place Megan Macdonald says has a great food culture. (Shutterstock/Ursula Ferrara)

The society is hosting an event on Sunday with stories, travel tips and recipes of Iceland.

'A wonderful place to go'

"Iceland is a wonderful place to go for photographers, hikers, people who love food — they have a great food culture going on there," Macdonald told Mainstreet P.E.I.

Dried fish and blood pudding are popular dishes in Iceland, and they have their own schnapps called The Black Death.

Getting creative

Since Iceland is so geographically isolated, Macdonald said they had to get creative with their dishes.

"Sheep were very important, and so they used the entire animal," she said. "So we may end up talking about sour ram's testicles, for example."

Don't worry, it sounds better in Icelandic.

"It's a very lilting and haunting and beautiful language," Macdonald said.

Iceland, with its volcanoes and beautiful scenery, has become a popular tourist destination. (AFP/Getty Images)

An Icelandic Evening will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. at the BIS hall at 582 North River Road in Charlottetown. Admission is free.