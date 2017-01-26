Maritime Electric crews worked through the night to restore power to hundreds in western P.E.I. overnight, but still have some work to do.

Following a winter storm that brought ice, heavy rain and strong winds Maritime Electric had to deal with a major power outage in West Prince. At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday there were 1,600 customers without power in the province, about 90 per cent of them in the Alberton and O'Leary area.

By 7:30 a.m. Thursday, that was down to 244.

With the temperature falling below freezing in some areas overnight there are still some icy patches on road Thursday morning.