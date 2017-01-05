While some Islanders are cussing as they slip and slide on icy roads and sidewalks, others are cheering as they stickhandle and do figure eights on frozen ponds and backyard rinks.

Today, we celebrate the the fun side of ice with pictures sent in by our readers.

Ice

Two boys get ready to do what they love best on Arsenault's Pond in Egmont Bay. (Submitted by Natalie-Noel Arsenault)

Ice

Six-year-old Isaak practises his hockey skills on his family's backyard rink. (Submitted by Krista Peters)

Pond

Someone's legs got tired and she needed a rest after skating on Mill River. (Submitted by Morgan Smallman)

Girl

Bryan Maynard's daughter is learning to play hockey on the same pond her dad skated on. (Submitted by Bryan Maynard)

Pond

The frozen Mill River at sunset is ready to take on skaters. (Submitted by Morgan Smallman)

Skates

Off go the boots and on go the skates. How many times have you done this, moms and dads? (Submitted by Deborah Cudmore Panton)

Girls

These girls are all bundles up and ready for some hockey. (Submitted by Karla Fraser)