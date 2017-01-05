While some Islanders are cussing as they slip and slide on icy roads and sidewalks, others are cheering as they stickhandle and do figure eights on frozen ponds and backyard rinks.

Today, we celebrate the the fun side of ice with pictures sent in by our readers.

Two boys get ready to do what they love best on Arsenault's Pond in Egmont Bay. (Submitted by Natalie-Noel Arsenault)

Six-year-old Isaak practises his hockey skills on his family's backyard rink. (Submitted by Krista Peters)

Someone's legs got tired and she needed a rest after skating on Mill River. (Submitted by Morgan Smallman)

Bryan Maynard's daughter is learning to play hockey on the same pond her dad skated on. (Submitted by Bryan Maynard)

The frozen Mill River at sunset is ready to take on skaters. (Submitted by Morgan Smallman)

Off go the boots and on go the skates. How many times have you done this, moms and dads? (Submitted by Deborah Cudmore Panton)