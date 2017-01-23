With another thaw coming to P.E.I. this week, already iffy ice conditions are going to grow increasingly unstable, according to a warning from the Department of Public Safety.

"With the multiple freeze-thaws that we've had this winter and the tidal action the ice can diminish very quickly," said department spokesman Wade MacKinnon.

"This week is going to change the ice conditions dramatically."

The department already has one report of a smelt fisherman going through the ice on the Hillsborough River, said MacKinnon. The fisherman was just in four feet of water at the time, and so was able to escape unharmed.

Poor forecast for ice

MacKinnnon said there are only about 15 centimetres of ice in places on the Hillsborough River. With temperatures forecast to rise to 5 C on Wednesday, the ice will start to break apart, he said, especially in tidal areas.

The ice is currently broken up into pans stuck together, he said, and those can break apart quickly as temperatures warm. That will cause a problem for smelt fishermen with shacks on the ice.

"By Wednesday many of these areas won't be accessible," said MacKinnon.

The ice is more stable on fresh water ponds, said MacKinnon, but he warned anyone going out on any ice this week should use extreme caution.